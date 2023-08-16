Report: Biden Admin Aided Palestinians Despite Concerns

The Biden administration moved forward on a plan to send hundreds of millions in foreign aid to the Palestinians despite a "high risk" internal assessment that the Iran-backed terror group Hamas could benefit, internal documents obtained by The Washington Free Beacon show.

Officials at the State Department outlined concerns in private communications in 2021 and requested that the Treasury Department grant them an exemption from laws that prohibit the federal government from supplying taxpayer aid to territories controlled by Palestinian terror groups.

Such authorization was needed for the Biden administration to unfreeze more than $360 million in U.S. funds for the Palestinian Authority that had been blocked by the Trump administration because of the agency's support for terrorists.

"We assess there is a high risk Hamas could potentially derive indirect, unintentional benefit from U.S. assistance to Gaza," the State Department wrote in a draft sanctions exemption request in March 2021. "There is less but still some risk U.S. assistance would benefit other designated groups. Notwithstanding this risk, State believes it is in our national security interest to provide assistance in the West Bank and Gaza to support the foreign policy objectives."

The documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed by watchdog group Protect the Public's Trust, show the Biden administration was quietly concerned that its efforts to resume Palestinian aid could also benefit Hamas and other terror groups operating in the Gaza Strip.

The records show that the State Department was scrambling to secure a sanctions exemption that would allow it to circumvent anti-terrorism laws even as officials publicly provided assurances to Congress and the press that the aid would be distributed "consistent with U.S. law."

At the time, Republicans warned that the Palestinian aid would strengthen terror groups and, in April 2021, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and 17 other Republicans called on the administration to stop the aid until measures safeguarding it from terrorists could be put in place.

One email, sent to more than a dozen State Department employees, stated that the Treasury Department exemption was urgently needed to promote the Biden administration's "foreign policy objectives," which included restoring the funding to the Palestinian government.

The administration ultimately restarted Palestinian aid, just months after the State Department's internal discussions about it.

A U.S. official, who would only discuss the matter with the Free Beacon on background, said the State Department's initial assessment of the risks should have made the administration think twice.

"The fact that there was a high risk that Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization, would benefit from U.S. assistance should have been enough to at least give the administration some pause in resuming aid, if not keep it from restarting it altogether," the official said.