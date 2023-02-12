×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | governors | dinner

Biden Lauds 'Bipartisan Progress' at Dinner With Democratic, Republican Governors

Biden Lauds 'Bipartisan Progress' at Dinner With Democratic, Republican Governors
President Joe Biden toasts during a dinner reception for members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Sunday, 12 February 2023 06:01 AM EST

President Joe Biden appealed to Republican and Democratic governors on Saturday to continue working across political divides to improve Americans' lives and rebuild the economy after the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a black-tie dinner at the White House attended by Vice President Kamala Harris and 31 governors, Biden said the passage of laws on investing in infrastructure and domestic manufacturing of semiconductors by both Republicans and Democrats was evidence of "some bipartisan progress."

"I hope we're going to get a little bit - I'm going to try - a little bit less partisan and work on things that we can really get done to change people's lives," Biden said after days of governors' meetings in Washington.

He said he was still "ready to fight, as you all are," and Republicans and Democrats would not always agree, but when they worked together, it made a difference.

Republican Governor Spencer Cox of Utah, vice-chair of the National Governors Association, said it was "very symbolic" to have Republicans and Democrats "breaking bread together" at the White House.

Cox added that he believed the majority of Americans wanted to see more collaboration across the political aisle.

"This is what is missing in our country," he said, adding, "It's hard to hate up close."

Notably absent from the dinner was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican who has challenged Biden's agenda on a wide range of fronts, from gun safety to LGBTQ rights.

The bipartisan laws passed last year were gamechangers for the U.S. economy, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat who chairs the association, told a governors' event at the White House on Friday.

The ability of the states to work together on other issues such as mental health disproved the "narrative that politics has gotten completely divisive," he added.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden appealed to Republican and Democratic governors on Saturday to continue working across political divides to improve Americans' lives and rebuild the economy after the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at a black-tie dinner at the White...
biden, governors, dinner
301
2023-01-12
Sunday, 12 February 2023 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved