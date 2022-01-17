Newt Gingrich: Americans 'See a System That's Failing,' Biden Doesn't Realize It

Americans “see a system that’s failing” and an administration that “doesn’t realize it,” says former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“Gallup just reported that Biden entered the year with the Democrats having a nine-point advantage in party identity and ended the year with the Republicans having a five-point advantage in party identity,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends” on Monday as President Joe Biden marks one year in office this week.

“Party identity is a very hard thing to shift. They shifted it 14 points if you add the two together. 14 points in one year in reaction to the Biden presidency. And I think part of it is reality … you have 101 ships still sitting off Long Beach, California. You have a logistic supply chain mess. You have the former head of Walmart saying his stores look like the Soviet era in Russia because they can’t put anything on the shelves.

"I think people look at all of this and they feel it every time they fill up their car. And they see a system that’s failing. And they don’t see any evidence that the Biden team realizes that.”

Gingrich said Biden may be capable of changing course and getting his message back in order, “But I’m not sure he wants to. If you look at his last two speeches — the one in the Capitol and the one in Atlanta — they were viciously partisan, very hostile, guaranteed to divide the country, they were, sort of, Biden at his worst.”

Democrats, he added, are “absolutely fixed on their radical wing, they believe in big government socialism, which just doesn’t work, and they desperately have to change the election law because if they can’t find a way to rig the elections, they’re going to get wiped out.

“I think they know that. They know that in a straight-up honest election where everybody has to prove who they are that, in fact, they’re going to lose,” he added.