State Department Employee Publicly Resigns Over Gaza Policy

A State Department human rights employee is resigning over the Biden administration’s enabling of "what the International Court of Justice has said could plausibly be a genocide in Gaza."

Annelle Sheline, who in an opinion piece for CNN said she worked as a foreign affairs officer at the Office of Near Eastern Affairs in the Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, described her inability to work for an administration that "enables such atrocities."

"Whatever credibility the United States had as an advocate for human rights has almost entirely vanished since the war began," she wrote in a column published Wednesday.

"Members of civil society have refused to respond to my efforts to contact them. Our office seeks to support journalists in the Middle East; yet when asked by NGOs if the US can help when Palestinian journalists are detained or killed in Gaza, I was disappointed that my government didn’t do more to protect them. Ninety Palestinian journalists in Gaza have been killed in the last five months, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. That is the most recorded in any single conflict since the CPJ started collecting data in 1992.

"By resigning publicly, I am saddened by the knowledge that I likely foreclose a future at the State Department," she added.

"I had not initially planned a public resignation. Because my time at State had been so short — I was hired on a two-year contract — I did not think I mattered enough to announce my resignation publicly. However, when I started to tell colleagues of my decision to resign, the response I heard repeatedly was, "Please speak for us."

Sheline said other federal employees "tried for months to influence policy" to no avail.

"We are appalled by the administration’s flagrant disregard for American laws that prohibit the US from providing assistance to foreign militaries that engage in gross human rights violations or that restrict the delivery of humanitarian aid," she added.