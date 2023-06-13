Trafalgar Poll: 53% Say Bidens Involved in Bribery

A new Trafalgar Group poll showed that most American voters said President Joe Biden's family received payments from foreign nationals in exchange for policy decisions.

A majority — 53% — said that, due to the House Oversight Committee's probe into Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, they hold that the family received quid-pro-quo payments with foreign nationals.

Only 31% of voters responded otherwise, with another 15% remaining unsure.

The results were even more pronounced when isolated to independent voters, who agreed that the Biden family was involved in the foreign bribes by an over 20-percentage-point margin, 50.7% to 29.8%.

Around 9 in 10 Republicans agreed with the independent voters, but only approximately 1 in 10 Democrats did. However, nearly a quarter of Democrats said that they were unsure.

The poll of 1,088 voters was conducted June 6-9. It has a plus or minus 2.9-point margin of sampling error.

News of the survey results comes as other polls have shown former President Trump receiving a bump in support following his indictment by a federal grand jury in Miami, Florida, on 38 counts related to housing sensitive government files.

While accusations against Biden cast a dark shadow over him, nearly 3 in 5 potential Republican primary voters said in a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday that they back Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

That's four points higher than last week when Trump sat at 55%. The new numbers show the former president with a 40-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hit only 19%.