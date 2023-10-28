×
Tags: biden | fighter jets | aircraft | delaware

Fighter Jets Scrambled in Restricted Airspace Near Biden

By    |   Saturday, 28 October 2023 06:19 PM EDT

Fighter jets were scrambled earlier Saturday to intercept a civilian aircraft that violated the restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware, where President Joe Biden is staying, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

"As a precaution, assets were scrambled to intercept and the civilian aircraft safely landed at a nearby airport," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

"There were no impacts to the protectee's movements as a result of this incident and agents from the United States Secret Service are investigating in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration," he added.

Biden arrived at his Greenville, Delaware, home Friday night.

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 28 October 2023 06:19 PM
