Fighter Jets Scrambled in Restricted Airspace Near Biden

Fighter jets were scrambled earlier Saturday to intercept a civilian aircraft that violated the restricted airspace north of Wilmington, Delaware, where President Joe Biden is staying, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

"As a precaution, assets were scrambled to intercept and the civilian aircraft safely landed at a nearby airport," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

"There were no impacts to the protectee's movements as a result of this incident and agents from the United States Secret Service are investigating in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration," he added.

Biden arrived at his Greenville, Delaware, home Friday night.