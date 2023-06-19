×
Tags: biden | fbi | poll | fd | 1023form | bribery | ukraine

Poll: 83 Percent Say FBI Should Release Biden Informant Form

Monday, 19 June 2023 08:12 PM EDT

A new survey found that 83% of voters believe the Federal Bureau of Investigation should publicize the file detailing an alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden.

Released Friday by Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies and Stagwell, voters in the poll overwhelmingly called for the agency to release the FD-1023 file, with only 17% saying otherwise.

A majority of all partisan groups called for the document, which originated from an anonymous informant, to be released. The breakdown was 74% of Democrats, 82% of independents, and 92% of Republicans.

The Washington Examiner noted that the document accuses then-Vice President Biden of accepting a $5 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky in exchange for policy decisions.

House Republicans have since claimed the supposed bribe was related to Biden's previous efforts in pressuring Kyiv to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, and that the FBI took minimal action after being tipped off to it.

Only 45% of respondents to the Harvard/Harris poll said they thought the FBI was investigating the allegations, even after the uproar. Meanwhile, 55% doubted that the agency was actually looking into it.

The poll of 2,090 registered voters was taken from June 14 to June 15.

Last week, Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa claimed on the Senate floor that two recordings existed between Zlochevsky and Biden, as well as 15 more between Zlochevsky and Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"So, as I've repeatedly asked since going public with the existence of the 1023, what, if anything, has the Justice Department and FBI done to investigate?" Grassley asked.

Monday, 19 June 2023 08:12 PM
