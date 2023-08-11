×
Gun Safety Groups Endorse Biden

Friday, 11 August 2023 10:18 AM EDT

Key anti-gun violence groups are backing President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection campaign.

Brady, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action, Community Justice Action Fund, and Giffords are endorsing Biden's 2024 campaign, The Hill said.

"With these groups' resources and organizing power, we will be able to mobilize the overwhelming majority of Americans, especially young Americans, who demand federal action on preventing gun violence in November 2024," said Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Biden's campaign manager.

The Florida Politics website noted that Biden has used executive orders to push his gun-safety agenda during his presidency.

