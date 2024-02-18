×
Report: Biden Admin Wavers on EV Switch by 2030

By    |   Sunday, 18 February 2024 10:05 PM EST

The Biden administration is revising its strategy, demanding automakers manufacture mostly electric vehicles (EVs) after 2030 instead of before, The New York Times reported.

"Pace matters," said John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents 42 car companies that produce 97% of the new vehicles sold in the United States.

"Give the market and supply chains a chance to catch up; maintain a customer's ability to choose; let more public charging come online."

The Environmental Protection Agency is set to adjust its proposed rules, allowing automakers to have a lower proportion of EVs in their lineup by the decade's end, according to The Hill. The move is seen as a concession to the auto industry and labor unions.

Despite the EV market's growth, which made up only 7% of sales last year, the Biden administration's adjustment in policy could alleviate concerns within the United Auto Workers Union regarding the rapid shift to EVs, which has been at the crux of union worker disputes.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


