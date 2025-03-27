Third Dog Attacked Agents While Biden Was Vice President

A third dog owned by Joe Biden attacked U.S. Secret Service agents when he was vice president during the Obama administration, Judicial Watch announced Thursday.

Champ, also a German shepherd, bit agents, tore clothing, and was aggressive toward Biden's security detail multiple times at the vice president's residence, according to the conservative watchdog, citing documents it sued for under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Two German shepherds owned by Biden while president, Major and Commander, were responsible for attacks on two dozen Secret Service agents and White House personnel. Champ died in 2021.

In May 2011, an Emergency Response Team lieutenant advised agents that "Effective immediately, if Champ comes your way, call his name and let him see you. [Redacted] believes this will help alleviate any future aggression issues," he said in a memo. "Redacted" is likely Biden, Judicial Watch wrote. The memo came after several incidents of Champ showing "aggression" toward agents.

Commander (23 biting incidents) attacked several agents while Biden was in the White House, sometimes requiring medical attention. He was moved out of the White House in October 2023. Major was involved in 10 biting incidents.

"No wonder the Secret Service is a mess. Biden's dogs terrorized agents and White House personnel for a decade, and nothing was done about it until Judicial Watch exposed the dangerous scandal," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said on his website.

Judicial Watch reported that Biden mistreated his dogs by punching and kicking them.