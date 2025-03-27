WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | german shepherd | dogs | champ | attacks | secret service

Third Dog Attacked Agents While Biden Was Vice President

By    |   Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:07 PM EDT

A third dog owned by Joe Biden attacked U.S. Secret Service agents when he was vice president during the Obama administration, Judicial Watch announced Thursday.

Champ, also a German shepherd, bit agents, tore clothing, and was aggressive toward Biden's security detail multiple times at the vice president's residence, according to the conservative watchdog, citing documents it sued for under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Two German shepherds owned by Biden while president, Major and Commander, were responsible for attacks on two dozen Secret Service agents and White House personnel. Champ died in 2021.

In May 2011, an Emergency Response Team lieutenant advised agents that "Effective immediately, if Champ comes your way, call his name and let him see you. [Redacted] believes this will help alleviate any future aggression issues," he said in a memo. "Redacted" is likely Biden, Judicial Watch wrote. The memo came after several incidents of Champ showing "aggression" toward agents.

Commander (23 biting incidents) attacked several agents while Biden was in the White House, sometimes requiring medical attention. He was moved out of the White House in October 2023. Major was involved in 10 biting incidents.

"No wonder the Secret Service is a mess. Biden's dogs terrorized agents and White House personnel for a decade, and nothing was done about it until Judicial Watch exposed the dangerous scandal," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said on his website.

Judicial Watch reported that Biden mistreated his dogs by punching and kicking them.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A third dog owned by Joe Biden attacked U.S. Secret Service agents when he was vice president during the Obama administration, Judicial Watch announced Thursday.
joe biden, german shepherd, dogs, champ, attacks, secret service
245
2025-07-27
Thursday, 27 March 2025 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved