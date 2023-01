A new Rasmussen Reports poll found 77% of likely voters say they approve of the decision by Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

Here are highlights from the poll released on Thursday:

14% say they disapprove of the decision.

9% were unsure.

51% say they believe it is at least somewhat likely that Biden committed high crimes and misdemeanors that would justify impeachment proceedings against him.

43% say it is not very likely or not at all likely that his actions would justify impeachment.

32% say the Biden probe makes it less likely former President Donald Trump will face charges for keeping classified documents at his Florida home.

19% say it makes it more likely.

40% say it doesn’t make a difference.

9% were uncertain.

The poll, conducted Jan. 15-17, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.