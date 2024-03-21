Biden, DNC Raise More Than Double Trump, RNC

President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee combined to more than double Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee in cash on hand in February, Politico reported.

Biden's campaign raised $21.3 million in February and is sitting on $71 million in cash, it reported to the Federal Election Commission. Combined with the DNC, Democrats are sitting on $97.5 million in cash.

Trump's campaign raised $10.9 million in February with the RNC bringing in $10.7 million. Trump and the RNC combined for $44.8 million cash on hand.

The totals don't include either side's joint fundraising committees, Politico reported.

Trump leads Biden by 2 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Both Biden and Trump are behind their 2020 fundraising numbers at this point in the election cycle, according to the report.

Trump is also diverting millions to cover his legal expenses while the Biden campaign reported $122,000 in legal bills in February.

The RNC is now under new leadership, with Michael Whatley and Lara Trump taking over earlier this month. They've also overhauled the staff with a stated goal of every effort going toward winning in November. Lara Trump told Newsmax earlier this month to expect a surge in fundraising once their makeover of the RNC is complete.

Super PACs behind Biden pledged to spend a combined $450 million in ads this cycle against Trump. Biden's campaign spent $6.3 million in February, but March is expected to be much higher, which is underway with a $30 million TV and digital ad buy, according to the report.

Further, the Biden campaign is expected to onboard more than 300 staffers in March, Politico reported.