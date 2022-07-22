Biden Appears Vigorous but Coughing at Virtual WH Meeting after Positive COVID Test

U.S. President Joe Biden appeared virtually at a White House meeting of economic advisors on Friday, to highlight his good health a day after testing positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

Speaking remotely at the top of the meeting to discuss White House efforts to lower gas prices, Biden appeared vigorous and in good spirits but with a noticeably deeper voice, hours after his doctor released a statement saying his symptoms had improved.

“I’m feeling much better than I sound," he said, apologizing for intermittent coughs as he described recent efforts to lower gasoline prices.

A letter released from the White House physician, Kevin O'Connor, said Biden ran a slight temperature of 99.4 F (37.4 C) on Thursday night but he responded favorably to Tylenol and that he was breathing normally.

"His voice is deeper this morning. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain normal, on room air," he said.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CNN that Biden was doing fine and that his mild symptoms were basically the same. He has a runny nose, fatigue and occasional dry cough, said O'Connor.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue working but in isolation. His diagnosis comes as a highly contagious subvariant drives a new wave of cases in the United States.

On Friday, as the White House sought to convey a sense of normalcy, it also released another photo of Biden signing legislation a day earlier wearing a black mask.

O'Connor said two medicines that Biden takes, Eliquis for atrial fibrillation and cholesterol drug Crestor, are being held back temporarily to avoid interfering with his treatment course of the antiviral drug Paxlovid. He said low-dose aspirin is being added to Biden's treatment as an alternative blood thinner.

"The president is tolerating treatment well," he said.

Biden, who at 79 is the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, is due to hold a total of three virtual meetings with his staff on Friday, including his economic, legislative and national security aides, according to his public schedule released by the White House.

"We are going to let him try to get a little bit of a break in there, but I know he wants to have a busy day," Jha said separately on MSNBC. "We'll see what we can negotiate in terms of making sure he gets at least some kind of a break, but he's got a pretty packed day ahead."

Biden began experiencing typical COVID symptoms and, once diagnosed with the virus, he was immediately put on Paxlovid.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden said he was "doing well" in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday. In the 21-second clip, he also said he was "getting a lot of work done" and would continue with his duties.

Jha said it was still unclear where exactly Biden, who recently returned from a trip to the Middle East, contracted the novel coronavirus. He told CNN he was unaware of any linked cases among Biden's recent close contacts but that the White House was continuing to conduct contract tracing.

Jha said he and O'Connor would provide updates of Biden's condition, and the White House has scheduled a news briefing for an update on Biden's health at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

U.S. COVID cases have jumped more than 25% in the last month, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the new BA.5 subvariant takes hold there and across the world.

Biden had been planning to travel to his home state of Delaware this weekend but instead first lady Jill Biden, who has so far tested negative, will stay there while the president isolates in the White House.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has also tested negative.

Paxlovid, the Pfizer Inc antiviral drug the president is taking, has been shown to reduce the risk of severe disease by nearly 90% in high-risk patients if given within the first five days of infection, but has also been associated with rebound infections in some cases.

Even with the powerful antiviral drug and vaccines, a small percentage of older people do wind up in the hospital.

However, health experts have noted that Biden appears to be in relatively good health for his age, echoed by the president's physical in late 2021. He has temporarily stopped taking two medications - one to treat atrial fibrillation, or AFib, and a cholesterol-lowering statin drug - while on Paxlovid.