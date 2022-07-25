×
Tags: Biden | COVID | doctor

Doctor: Biden's COVID Symptoms 'Almost Completely Resolved'

president joe biden speaks at a gala
President Joe Biden (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 25 July 2022 11:49 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have "almost completely resolved," according to a new note from his doctor released Monday.

Although Biden still has some nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs remain "absolutely normal," wrote Dr. Kevin O'Connor.

Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness from COVID-19, and he plans to continue isolating at the White House.

"He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him," O'Connor wrote.

Biden is scheduled to deliver virtual remarks Monday afternoon to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Fla. He's also expected to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.

Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with economic advisers.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
