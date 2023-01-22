Rep. Turner: Biden a 'Serial Classified Document Hoarder'

The prospective head of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, decried President Joe Biden as a "serial classified document hoarder."

Appearing Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation," Turner said, "What's amazing about all this is it takes us to the question of why were these documents here? Well, now that we learned that some of these go back to his Senate time, you know, clearly he's ... become a serial classified document hoarder. Why did he have these? Who did he show them to? I mean, the only reason you can think of as to why anyone would take classified documents out of a classified space at home ... is to show them to somebody. Who did he show them to?"

While conducting a "consensual" search of the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home on Friday, the FBI recovered a fourth batch of misplaced documents, according to CBS.

When asked by host Margaret Brennan if "the Justice Department" conducting "the search" signified "anything more to" the congressman, Turner replied, "Sure, absolutely. I think this looks more like a cover-up than an investigation."

Turner referenced documents found at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump, saying, "We wouldn't have this issue if it hadn't been for Biden's attorney general ... making the decision to raid former President Trump's house looking for ... classified documents that were being held there."

Brennan responded, "Well, you know the differences of course, too. I want to talk about the Biden situation. But just to clarify, when you reference President Trump, there were 300 classified documents; there was a warrant; there was refusal to comply in terms of handing things over. And the White House and the president's lawyer are pointing out that in the case of Biden, he granted permission and this was consensual for the DOJ to come in and search. Does the fact that the Justice Department conducted the search signify anything more to you, and do you have any insight into the sensitivity of the documents?"

Turner replied, "Sure, absolutely. I think this looks more like a cover-up than an investigation."

Brennan asked whether Turner had "any facts to back up your ... allegations that he was hoarding things in terms of intention to take classified material."

"Well, they didn't fly to his home without him," Turner said. "They went on a train with him from ... his Senate offices and then in boxes that he was in charge of.

"The chain of custody here is going to be important, because we know that these were in Joe Biden's hands and Joe Biden's control, then ended up behind his Corvette in his garage and in his [Penn Biden Center] office — that he did not control — and also throughout his house; so the special counsel is going to have to deal with the issue of what was the chain of custody?

"And this is a real critical question to all this," Turner continued, "why did he have these documents to begin with? And that is why the special counsel's work is going to be really important, because I can think of no reason why the president should have taken home, as a senator or as vice president, any classified documents that clearly have no protection."

Earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel. Hur is expected to begin his work at the end of January.