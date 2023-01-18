Quinnipiac Poll: Majority Say Biden Mishandled Classified Files

Quinnipiac University's latest poll released Wednesday showed that a solid majority of Americans said President Joe Biden improperly handled classified documents.

It comes amid news Biden misplaced sensitive files from his time as vice president in his Wilmington, Delaware, residence and private Washington, D.C. office tied to a University of Pennsylvania-affiliated think tank.

While 60% said Biden did not appropriately oversee the materials, only 22% said he handled it correctly. A shocking 71% of Americans also insist that the files' discovery was either very serious or somewhat serious.

However, 46% said the president should not face criminal charges over his handling of the documents, with 37% saying otherwise.

"Roughly two-thirds of Americans are aware of and troubled by the misplaced classified documents found in President Biden's home and private office," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. "But is it a criminal case? No."

Other polling results showed that Biden had a four-point decrease in his approval rating compared to the same poll conducted last month. In addition, 53% disapprove of the job he is doing as president.

The president's worst issues surveyed surrounded immigration, the ongoing border crisis, and the state of the economy.

A whopping 65% disapproved of Biden's handling of migrant policies, with 22% approving. His disapproval was even higher when specifically talking about the U.S.-Mexico border, at 68%, compared to an 18% approval.

On the economy, 61% of Americans disapproved of his job handling it. Another 34% approved of his performance in that area.

The survey of 1,659 U.S. adults was conducted Jan. 11-15 nationwide. It has a plus or minus 2.4 percentage-point margin of sampling error.