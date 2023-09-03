×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | china | g20 summit | india

Biden Disappointed China's Xi Will Not Attend G20 Summit

Sunday, 03 September 2023 10:08 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said Sunday he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added he was going to "get to see him."

"I am disappointed ... but I am going to get to see him," Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, without elaborating.

Biden will visit India from Sept. 7-10 for a summit of the Group of 20 nations, followed by a trip to Vietnam as his administration seeks to strengthen U.S. relations in Asia.

Xi is likely to skip the summit and Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to represent Beijing at the meeting in New Delhi, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Asked if he was looking forward to his trip, Biden said, "Yes, I am."

"I want a little more ... coordination. I think they both (India and Vietnam) want much closer relations with the United States and that can be very helpful," Biden said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden said Sunday he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added he was going to "get to see him."
biden, china, g20 summit, india
162
2023-08-03
Sunday, 03 September 2023 10:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved