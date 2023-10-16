Biden Campaign Launches on Trump's Truth Social

The social media platform Truth Social, founded by former President Donald Trump, added a new account Monday — @BidenHQ.

The 2024 campaign of Biden-Kamala Harris made a foray into Trump territory with an opening post of, “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

By Monday afternoon, the account was approaching 3,000 followers while following just one account — Trump’s. Trump, by comparison, has 6 million followers.

“A thing about campaigns is sometimes you just do things for the lolz,” Biden deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty posted to X on Monday.

In another post to X, Flaherty said they joined Truth Social “mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

The campaign had several early posts, most of them cherry-picked video clips of Republican candidates either criticizing Trump or complimenting Biden on Israel.

Trump opted for Truth Social after Big Tech banned him from mainstream social media platforms in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots.