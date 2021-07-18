×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | buccaneers | white house

Biden to Host Super Bowl Champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

Biden to Host Super Bowl Champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty)

Sunday, 18 July 2021 10:51 PM

President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

No other details about the visit were provided by a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the event has not been formally announced.

NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.

Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.
biden, buccaneers, white house
113
2021-51-18
Sunday, 18 July 2021 10:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved