Poll: Two-Thirds Say Biden Broke Foreign Agent Law

A new survey shows that most U.S. adults say they believe President Joe Biden broke foreign agent rules when he allegedly facilitated bribery schemes in overseas business dealings through his son, Hunter Biden.

A Daily Mail poll, released Friday, found that 63% say they think Joe Biden, as vice president, violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which mandates that individuals declare their foreign interests and register as agents; 8% were unsure.

Twenty-nine percent say Biden did not break the FARA rules, which mandate that individuals declare their foreign interests and register as agents; 8% were unsure.

While polls results are stratified along party lines, 38% of Democrats say Joe Biden committed wrongdoings in the alleged deal, made public by an FD-1023 informant document last month.

Respondents were even more certain of claims that Hunter Biden engaged in illicit foreign dealings, with 69% saying he broke FARA rules; 18% said he did nothing wrong and 13% were unsure.

The Daily Mail poll of 542 U.S. adults was conducted by TIPP Insights Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 and only surveyed people who followed the testimony of former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer.

Archer testified for the House Oversight Committee in July and claimed that Hunter Biden's father was an active part of his son's "Biden brand," which Archer suggested was used as leverage for deals.

The Daily Mail poll had a plus/minus margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.