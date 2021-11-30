CBO: Biden Bill Grants Amnesty to 6.5M Illegal Immigrants

The House Democrats' version of the Build Back Better Act would grant amnesty to about 6.5 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. and permit them to receive government benefits, according to a review of a Congressional Budget Office report by the Washington Examiner.

The CBO noted the 6.5 million immigrants, who are in the U.S. as a result of illegally crossing over the border from Mexico before Jan. 2011, would be paroled and no longer be classified as unlawfully present, the news outlet noted.

The proposal would mark the largest amnesty ever granted, the outlet said. It would be twice the size of the one by the Reagan administration in 1986.

"Many of those parolees would subsequently receive lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," the CBO said in its review. Of H.R. 5376. "A few million other people, most of whom are already in the United States, would gain LPR status through the provisions ... or as immediate relatives of those who gain LPR status under the bill."

A number of federal benefits programs are open to parolees and lawful permanent residents, including Social Security and Medicare, according to the Examiner.

It said the CBO also noted that by granting millions of illegal immigrants the ability to work legally and pay taxes, the bill would increase federal revenue over the next decade. However, in the long run, the amnesty would add to federal deficits.

If the bill is amended by the Senate, the House will have to vote on it again.

The House voted on Nov. 19 to pass President Joe Biden's $2 trillion Build Back Better social spending and climate legislation. A corrected report by the Joint Committee on Taxation said that House Democrats' social spending and climate bill would result in households with income of at least $1 million seeing a tax increase, not a decrease as previously stated.