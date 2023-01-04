Pope Benedict Asked Biden Not to Attend His Funeral

Recently deceased Pope Benedict XVI, emeritus and the Vatican requested that President Joe Biden not attend Benedict's funeral, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The U.S. will send Joe Donnelly, ambassador of the Holy See, "in line with the wishes of the late Pope and the Vatican. This is what their requests were. This is what their wishes were," Jean-Pierre said when asked if Biden will attend the funeral Thursday in St. Peter's Square.

The funeral is drawing heads of state and royalty despite Benedict's request for simplicity and Vatican efforts to keep the first Vatican funeral low-key for an emeritus Pope in modern times.

Only Italy and Germany were invited to send official delegations, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarella confirmed their participation.

But other heads of state and government decided to take the Vatican up on its offer and come in their "private capacity." As of a late count Wednesday, seven heads of state, four prime ministers, and two delegations of royal representatives were attending as private citizens, including the president of Togo, the prime minister of Gabon and royals from Belgium and Spain.

Benedict died Saturday at 95.

Biden, who is a Catholic, in a previous statement said he will always remember the Pope's generosity and meaningful conversation they had at the Vatican in 2011.

"He will be remembered as a renowned theologian, with a lifetime of devotion to the church, guided by his principles and faith," Biden said. "As he remarked during his 2008 visit to the White House, 'The need for global solidarity is as urgent as ever, if all people are to live in a way worthy of their dignity.' May his focus on the ministry of charity continue to be an inspiration to us all."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.