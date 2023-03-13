Biden Heading to Belfast for Good Friday Agreement Anniversary

President Joe Biden confirmed Monday that he would visit Northern Ireland next month to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Politico reported.

"It's my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic [of Ireland]," Biden told reporters alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Biden's decision comes after Sunak extended the invitation while the pair met in San Diego, California, to formalize the new AUKUS security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"I look forward to our conversations and also, importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do, and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement," Sunak told the U.S. president, adding that he knows "it's something very special and personal to you."

Biden, an Irish American himself, served in the U.S. Senate when the agreement was first signed on April 10, 1998, between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The deal signaled the end of a period known as "The Troubles," where Catholic nationalist factions associated with the Republic of Ireland faced off against Protestant unionist factions that supported the U.K.

Under the agreement signed by then-U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, new provisions were established that solidified borders and tempered ethno-religious conflict.

Politico noted that Biden's appearance at the anniversary was initially unexpected before Sunak successfully brokered a trade agreement with the European Union over Northern Ireland.