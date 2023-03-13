×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | belfast | ireland | united kingdom

Biden Heading to Belfast for Good Friday Agreement Anniversary

By    |   Monday, 13 March 2023 09:04 PM EDT

President Joe Biden confirmed Monday that he would visit Northern Ireland next month to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Politico reported.

"It's my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic [of Ireland]," Biden told reporters alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Biden's decision comes after Sunak extended the invitation while the pair met in San Diego, California, to formalize the new AUKUS security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"I look forward to our conversations and also, importantly, to invite you to Northern Ireland, which hopefully you will be able to do, and so we can commemorate the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement," Sunak told the U.S. president, adding that he knows "it's something very special and personal to you."

Biden, an Irish American himself, served in the U.S. Senate when the agreement was first signed on April 10, 1998, between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The deal signaled the end of a period known as "The Troubles," where Catholic nationalist factions associated with the Republic of Ireland faced off against Protestant unionist factions that supported the U.K.

Under the agreement signed by then-U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, new provisions were established that solidified borders and tempered ethno-religious conflict.

Politico noted that Biden's appearance at the anniversary was initially unexpected before Sunak successfully brokered a trade agreement with the European Union over Northern Ireland.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden confirmed Monday that he would visit Northern Ireland next month to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, Politico reported.
biden, belfast, ireland, united kingdom
253
2023-04-13
Monday, 13 March 2023 09:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved