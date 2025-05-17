WATCH TV LIVE

Conservative Figures React to Biden Audio: 'Painful'

By    |   Saturday, 17 May 2025 05:36 PM EDT

Conservative figures over the weekend reacted to leaked audio of former President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur, with one calling it "painful," reports Fox News.

"I couldn’t keep listening. The smears of Hur and the defenses of Biden look even worse," said Fox News contributor Guy Benson.

It was "painful," he added.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote on X that "nobody can listen to it without concluding that every Democrat working with Biden HAS to have known he was completely feeble as a commander in chief."

In the audio, released Friday by Axios, Biden struggled to recall several key moments in his life, including when his son died and when he left office as vice president.

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones III called for accountability following the release, writing on X, "We need a Biden commission. The entire cabinet and White House staff must be sworn under oath."

Former NYPD inspector Paul Mauro said it was "painful...No wonder Biden's DOJ wouldn't release it."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax.

