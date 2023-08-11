Biden Lawyers, Special Counsel Discuss Interview Terms

President Joe Biden's lawyers have been in talks with the team of the special counsel to discuss the terms under which Biden would be interviewed about his handling of classified documents, NBC News reported.

Attorneys for Biden and special counsel Robert Hur have discussed how, when, and where an interview might take place, as well as the scope of the questions, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

No agreement has been reached, NBC News said.

NBC News said the fact that lawyers are talking does not mean the investigation will end soon. However, an interview with the individual at the center of a probe often occurs near the end of the process.

The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Spokespersons for Hur and Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney, declined to comment to NBC News on Thursday.

Classified documents were found in January in the private library at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware; in December in Biden's garage; and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

Most of the classified documents discovered were related to Biden's time as vice president, according to his attorneys, though some also pertained to his time as a U.S. senator, NBC News reported.

Also found were a large number of notebooks Biden kept during his time in public office, before he was elected president, that could contain sensitive information.

NBC News sources say negotiations include whether the interview would be in person, as well as the range of topics and questions that would be covered.

Biden's attorneys ideally would like to know if an interview with the special counsel would include questions about material beyond the vice presidency, one NBC News source said.

Biden has pledged to cooperate "fully and completely" with the investigation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur in January, two months after naming Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the probe into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.