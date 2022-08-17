Poll: Biden Approval Up 3 Points in Past Week

A new poll released Wednesday shows that President Joe Biden has slightly increased his approval recently as the president scrambles to increase it before the November elections.

The Politico-Morning Consult survey shows Biden up 3 percentage points from his numbers a week ago, from 39% to 42%. His disapproval also went down, with 56% disapproving of his performance this week compared to 59% a week before.

An even higher jump was observed among those who say the country was on the right track. In the last poll, 25% of registered voters said the U.S. was heading in the right direction. Now, that number is at 30%.

Still, 70% of respondents feel the country is heading in the wrong direction. But it's a 5-point decrease from 75% who said as much last week.

Biden's approval gain comes on the heels of him signing the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate, social spending and healthcare package. It featured many measures initially proposed in the administration's failed "Build Back Better" plan, albeit scaled back.

"The American people won, and the special interests lost," Biden said at the signing, referencing measures that seek to lower prescription drug costs.

"Every single Republican in the Congress sided with the special interests in this vote," he continued. "That's the choice we face. We can protect the already powerful or show the courage to build the future where everybody has an even shot."

The poll of around 2,000 registered voters was conducted between Aug. 12 and 14. It has a plus or minus 2% margin of error.