Biden: I'm Working to Ensure Airlines 'Accountable' for Cancellations

President Joe Biden says his administration is working to ensure that airlines are held accountable for the massive cancellations over the holidays.

His comments came in a Tuesday afternoon tweet.

He wrote: "Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled around the holidays. Our Administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable. If you've been affected by cancellations go to @USDOT’s dashboard to see if you're entitled to compensation."

The Associated Press reported that many airlines had canceled flights due to the weather, but Southwest was the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were canceled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware — 2,900 of those were Southwest's.

Another 2,500 lights already had been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said that cancellations began to pile up as storm systems moved across the country. Flight crews and planes were left out of place.