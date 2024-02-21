Poll: 70 Percent Say Biden Too Old for Another Term

Nearly 70% of registered voters say President Joe Biden is too old to serve another term, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.

Biden holds a small lead over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup but 67% say Biden, 81, is "too old to effectively serve another 4-year term as president," compared to 68% in Quinnipiac’s September poll. Meanwhile, 57% of voters said they didn’t think Trump was too old to effectively serve another four-year term as president.

"A Biden-Trump split decision on physical and emotional fitness leaves both looking vulnerable. Yes, Trump wins walking away on the age and stamina question, but voters have more confidence in Biden's empathy toward them and his emotional stability to handle the job," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The survey, taken Feb. 15-19 among 1,421 self-identified registered voters, covered the upcoming election:

62% said they didn’t think Biden had the physical fitness to serve, compared with 37% for Trump.

In a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup between Biden and GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 46% of voters support Haley and 43% support Biden.

In the 2024 Republican presidential primary, 80% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters support Trump and 17% support Haley.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.