×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | afghanistan | nato | alliance | ally

Biden to Withdraw Afghanistan as Major Non-NATO Ally

Biden to Withdraw Afghanistan as Major Non-NATO Ally

(Photo 128337700 © Rosevite2000 | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:51 PM EDT

President Joe Biden recently informed Congress of his intention to remove Afghanistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally to the United States, according to a White House press release Wednesday.

"In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k), I am providing notice of my intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non‑NATO Ally," read the letter, which was addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris, in her role as president of the Senate.

The decision comes roughly one year after the U.S.-backed Islamic Republic fell to Taliban forces in Kabul, leading to a widely recognized American troop withdrawal carried out by Biden’s Defense and State Departments.

Its status as a major non-NATO ally (MNNA) allowed Afghanistan to receive military assistance and training. Even since the U.S. withdrawal, the designation allowed for continued humanitarian aid.

Among the benefits listed by the State Department for being MNNA were eligibility "for loans of material, supplies or equipment for cooperative research, development, testing or evaluation purposes," to purchase depleted uranium and to bid on contracts for maintenance, repair or overhaul of U.S. Department of Defense equipment.

With it rescinded, the U.S. will now have 18 MNNAs: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden recently informed Congress of his intention to remove Afghanistan's designation as a major non-NATO ally to the United States, according to a White House press release Wednesday.
biden, afghanistan, nato, alliance, ally
230
2022-51-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved