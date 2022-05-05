Biden Taps Karine Jean-Pierre as New WH Press Secretary

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is out next Friday, May 13, and President Joe Biden has named deputy Karine Jean-Pierre as her replacement Thursday.

Jean-Pierre will become the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ to serve as press secretary, Psaki tweeted Thursday after the president issued his statement.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people," Biden wrote in a statement. "Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.

"Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen [for] her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward."

Psaki tweeted her own response to the news, first highlighting the historical nature of Jean-Pierre's promotion.

"She will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary," Psaki said. "Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible."

Psaki also thanked the Bidens.

"Lots to say about how grateful I am to @POTUS and @FLOTUS and the Biden family for trusting me to serve as @PressSec and plenty of time before my last day to share, but today is about @KJP46 so a few thoughts on this remarkable woman who will soon be behind the podium every day," she wrote.

"I can't wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium," she added.

The White House also announced the return of Anita Dunn as a senior adviser and assistant to the president.

"Dunn rejoins the White House staff from her communications and political consulting firm SKDK, and will assist in advancing the president's policy and communications objectives," the White House press release read.

Jean-Pierre is currently the principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president. She is a longtime adviser to Biden, having served in senior communication and political roles in the Biden administration, the Biden campaign, and to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama administration.

Before her role on the campaign, she served as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC political analyst.

When she took the job, Psaki, who has two young children, said publicly she aimed to remain in the job for about a year.

Newsmax's Jack Gournell and information from The Associated Press were used in this report.