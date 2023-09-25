Report: Biden Admin Knew Migrant Surge Would Happen

The Biden administration in recent months knew a large number of migrants prepared to enter the U.S. at the southern border and did nothing about it, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Internal documents within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) show that Mexican immigration authorities had seen a rise in border apprehensions since May — an indication border crossings likely would escalate, the Free Beacon reported Monday.

DHS, however, took no action to anticipate the influx.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection late Friday released record-breaking statistics for August, when 232,972 migrants were encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The number of migrants was a monthly high for the calendar year and marked the highest August on record.

The internal documents show that federal agencies documented a large migrant buildup on the Mexican side of the border at the beginning of this month, the Free Beacon reported.

President Joe Biden's unwillingness to police the border sufficiently since taking office in January 2021 not only has angered Republicans, it has upset Democrat leaders in such places as New York and Chicago, which have seen migrants transported to their cities.

Lawmakers in those areas are considering severe budget cuts to pay for housing and other social services for migrants.

Towns along the border are suffering the most. El Paso, Texas, Mayor Oscar Leeser said Saturday his city is "at a breaking point."

Eagle Pass, Texas, Democrat Mayor Rolando Salinas, whose town declared a state of emergency this month, has called the situation a "crisis."

The situation shows no signs of decreasing. Reuters reported last week that nearly 100,000 migrants hoping to enter the U.S. were traveling through Panama and Mexico.

In fact, so many migrants illegally boarded trains that Union Pacific Railroad temporarily ended service in Mexico, the Free Beacon reported.

Illegal border crossings have continued to rise since the end of Title 42, a pandemic-era rule that allowed for the quick deportation of illegal aliens due to health reasons.

DHS said 1,450 migrants a month may apply remotely for asylum with the CBP One app, which was expanded in January and promoted as a solution to the border crisis.

"The CBP One app was supposed to alleviate the number of people living in Mexico waiting to apply for refugee status at the end of Title 42," a senior DHS official told the Free Beacon.

"What's happened is Mexico is dealing with more people coming into their country hoping to migrate to the United States and the Biden administration can't wait to bring in people fast enough."

More than 3.8 million migrants have crossed the southern border since Biden took office.