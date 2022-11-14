Biden Backpedals on Comment About Unlikely Roe Law

President Joe Biden indicated Monday that he is not confident in a Democrat-led effort to codify abortion rights into federal law but seemed to regret making the remarks immediately, Fox News reported.

"I don't think they can expect much of anything other than we're going to maintain our positions," Biden told NBC News reporter Peter Alexander when asked if legislation surrounding abortion rights was coming.

"I'm not getting into more questions," the president continued. "I shouldn't have even answered your question." He later clarified that there are likely not "enough votes to codify unless something happens unusual in the House."

"I think we're going to get very close in the House ... but I don't think we're going to make it," Biden predicted.

His comments arrive as Americans still wait for California, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington to count all their votes from Tuesday's close midterm elections. Several races that remain uncalled could decide who controls the lower chamber.

Although Democrats took the Senate, it remains probable that the party will narrowly lose the House. The New York Times noted that "a Republican House majority now seems in sight" as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.

"It might still be days until the major decision desks can project that Republicans have won the 218 seats necessary to win control. But over the weekend, Democrats fell short of their targets in the late count in critical battleground districts in Arizona and California," wrote Nate Cohn, the paper's chief political analyst.

As of Monday evening, there remain 20 uncalled House races. Republicans lead in 10 of those districts and only need to win six of them to take control.