Report: Biden Will Meet With Governors on Abortion Rights

President Joe Biden will meet Friday with the governors of states where abortions will remain legal, Axios is reporting.

The White House was expected to announce the meeting on Thursday.

Axios noted access to abortion remains guaranteed in 16 states after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Biden has called the high court’s abortion decision a "sad day" that will deny women in America control of their own destiny, according to Reuters.

"It's a sad day for the court and the country," he said. "Let's be very clear: The health and life of women in this nation are now at risk."

Health and Human Service Secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday said he wants federal health agencies to ensure abortion-seekers who become pregnant by rape or incest have protections.

He also reiterated how federal law requires HHS programs to grant abortion pills in exceptional circumstances, such as cases of sexual assault or when the woman's health may be at serious risk.

Meanwhile, Axios noted that conservative lawmakers have passed laws in their states banning abortion, while lawmakers in Democrat states have approved measures safeguarding providers.

Some of those states are pushing legislation that would expand abortion access in advance of an anticipated influx of women from states banning abortion, Axios reported.

The outlet noted California and Vermont are making abortion access a state constitutional right.