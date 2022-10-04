Biden Attacks University Contraception Policy, 'What Century Are We In?'

President Joe Biden targeted new birth control guidelines from the University of Idaho that prohibit staff from offering birth control to students and promoting abortion, The Hill reported.

During a Tuesday meeting of the White House Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, Biden frustratingly addressed the news before directing Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to prevent similar policies from spreading across the country.

“Folks, what century are we in? What are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this — personal decision they make. But, my Lord, we’re talking about contraception here. It shouldn’t be that controversial,” Biden stated.

“My message to any other colleges considering enacting policies like this: Don’t. Please don’t,” he pleaded. “We’re not going to sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies to threaten access to basic health care, and that’s why we’re all here today.”

The University of Idaho’s new policy comes after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, thus allowing a state trigger ban on abortion after conception except in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is at risk.

It also allowed Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act to come into effect fully, which prevents public colleges from promoting birth control. As written in the law, anyone who publishes a notice “for the prevention of conception” is guilty of a felony.

Cardona followed up on Biden’s remarks at the meeting by insisting that students require “access to health care to thrive in school and in life, and that includes reproductive health care.”

“The Dobbs ruling has sown fear and confusion on our college campuses [and] I worry about the chilling effects this uncertainty, including about access to birth control, will have on students,” the education secretary added.