Tags: biden | abortion | ad | 2024 campaign

Dems Release Ad Targeting GOP Nominees on Abortion

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 12:28 PM EDT

The Biden campaign on Friday released a new ad on abortion rights, an issue it said Republicans were “extreme and out of touch” on during the first GOP presidential primary debate.

“Reproductive health care decisions are among the most personal a woman will ever make. They are choices that should be made between you and your doctor. And the last people who should be involved are these guys,” the ad, titled “These guys,” reads.

More than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, the issue has at times dominated the discussion among the Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and was on display during the first GOP campaign debate Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Some of the division among the candidates has come over whether there should be a national ban on abortion — and after how many weeks — now that the justices have returned specific debate over abortion legality to the states.

Trump, who has referred to himself as “the most pro-life president in American history," has pointed to his successful nomination of three conservative justices, a move that tilted the court to the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade. Earlier this year, he characterized as “too harsh” a measure signed into law by fellow contender Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban abortions in Florida after six weeks of pregnancy.

The ad, which is set to run for two weeks across digital platforms YouTube and Connected TV, targeting particularly women in battleground states, finishes with: “As long as they [Biden administration] are in office, decisions about your body will be made by you, not by them,” and shows Trump at the end.


 

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Friday, 25 August 2023 12:28 PM
