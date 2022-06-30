Illinois Gov. Pritzker: Biden Could Face Primary Challenge in 2024

President Joe Biden could face a primary challenge in 2024 should he run for a second term, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told NBC News on Thursday.

"That's not something I'm encouraging but it's certainly possible. We’ve seen it in the past," Pritzker told the news outlet during an interview at a downtown hotel Wednesday.

"For me, I'm focused on my re-election and what it is I can do for the people of Illinois."

Biden, who would be 81 during the 2024 campaign, has already started laying the groundwork for another run.

After the midterms, he will move quickly to formalize his intentions and file paperwork for re-election, according to a top official familiar with the president's planning who spoke with NBC News.

But he's frustrated with the lack of loyalty and respect from the Democratic Party and the press, according to people who regularly speak with the president, reports The New York Times.

Some in his party don’t think he will, or should run, uneasy about inflation, his age, and sagging approval numbers.

"I have been surprised at the number of people who are openly expressing concerns about 2024 and whether or not Biden should run," Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told the New York Times in reference to a recent dinner of Democrats on the Hill where several speculated about who could succeed the president.

Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week told CNN that Biden is definitely running again in 2024, a comment she walked back on Wednesday.

"The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticketmate," Harris told reporters on Air Force Two en route to San Francisco. "We will run together."