Poll: Majority of Voters Don't Want Biden to Run in 2024

A new poll shows that a majority of voters don’t think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024 and that, in a rematch with former President Donald Trump, he would lose by double-digit margins.

The survey by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute found that 61% of likely U.S. voters think Biden should not seek reelection in 2024. Just 28% say Biden should run for a second term, and 11% were undecided.

In a Trump-Biden rematch, if the election were held today, 50% said they would vote for Trump and 36% said they would vote for Biden.

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were Biden’s opponent, 46% would vote for DeSantis and 35% would vote for Biden, if the election were held today. Another 11% said they would vote for someone else.

Overall, 55% hold an unfavorable view of Biden, including 44% who said their opinion is very unfavorable, while 42% have a favorable view of the president, including 25% who have a very favorable opinion of him.

In an analysis of the survey results, the Heartland Institute found that although 64% of black voters reported having a favorable opinion of Biden, just 39% want him to run for reelection.

Among Hispanics, 43% have a favorable opinion and only 31% want him to run in 2024. Women voters – an important group in Biden’s 2020 win – are seemingly having buyer’s remorse, with 26% wanting him to run for a second term.

Despite 77% of Democrats surveyed reporting a favorable impression of Biden, only 49% want to see him run in 2024.

Only 11% of Republicans report having a favorable impression of the president, and 85% of them say Biden should not run again.

Among voters unaffiliated with either major political party, 34% hold a favorable impression of Biden, however, only 21% think he should seek a second term.

In a second bout against Trump, 73% of Democrats would vote for Biden, while 89% of Republicans would cast their ballots for Trump.

For unaffiliated voters, 48% would vote for Trump and 27% for Biden in a Trump-Biden rematch. Another 17% said they would vote for someone else.

If the choice was between Biden and DeSantis, 69% of Democrats would vote for Biden and 80% of Republicans would vote for DeSantis. Unaffiliated voters would vote for DeSantis over Biden by a 16-point margin (47% to 27%), the survey found. Nineteen percent of unaffiliated voters said they would prefer someone else.

The poll by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute was conducted on April 28 and May 2 and surveyed 1,004 likely U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.