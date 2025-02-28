WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Bezos Katy Perry Blue Origin Launch

Katy Perry, Gayle King Join Blue Origin Spaceflight

Friday, 28 February 2025 10:15 AM EST

Katy Perry and Gayle King are headed to space with Jeff Bezos’ fiancee Lauren Sanchez and three other women.

Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin announced the all-female celebrity crew on Thursday.

Sanchez, a helicopter pilot and former TV journalist, picked the crew who will join her on a 10-minute spaceflight from west Texas, the company said. They will blast off sometime this spring aboard a New Shepard rocket. No launch date was given.

Blue Origin has flown tourists on short hops to space since 2021. Some passengers have gotten free rides, while others have paid a hefty sum to experience weightlessness. It was not immediately known who's footing the bill for this upcoming flight.

Sanchez invited singer Perry and TV journalist King, as well as a former NASA rocket scientist who now heads an engineering firm Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

This will be Blue Origin's 11th human spaceflight. Bezos climbed aboard with his brother for the inaugural flight.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Katy Perry and Gayle King are headed to space with Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez and three other women.
Bezos Katy Perry Blue Origin Launch
165
2025-15-28
Friday, 28 February 2025 10:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved