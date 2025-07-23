Jeff Bezos Eyes CNBC in Bid to Reshape Media Image

Amazon founder and owner of The Washington Post Jeff Bezos is weighing a possible acquisition of CNBC as the business network prepares to spin off from Comcast into a new publicly traded company, Versant, later this year.

The move could bolster his media credibility following controversy at The Washington Post, according to sources familiar with the matter, The New York Post reported.

The 61-year-old Bezos has reportedly expressed interest in CNBC to business contacts, with one source noting the network would "align well with his interests." Another insider close to Bezos suggested the acquisition could provide a more "neutral voice" to balance his embattled ownership of the left-leaning Washington Post.

The potential interest comes as Bezos navigates months of turmoil at The Washington Post.

The paper has experienced significant financial losses, newsroom protests, and public outcry over efforts to reorient its editorial tone toward a more centrist, pro-capitalist approach. The Amazon founder’s decision to cancel The Washington Post’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election sparked a string of resignations and more than 300,000 subscription cancellations.

Bezos also directed the newspaper’s opinion section to pivot toward themes such as "personal liberties and free markets" instead of engaging in traditional political advocacy. The shift led to the departure of Opinion Editor David Shipley, veteran columnist Ruth Marcus, and, most recently, Pulitzer-winning writer Jonathan Capehart.

Comcast’s spinoff of its cable assets, including CNBC, MSNBC, E!, and USA Network, will create Versant, headed by NBCUniversal executive Mark Lazarus. However, despite speculation, Comcast insiders told the Washington Post that Bezos has not directly approached CEO Brian Roberts. A source close to the transition noted Versant intends to grow CNBC, not sell it.

Buying CNBC would be tricky, another insider warned. Tax regulations prohibit the sale of major Versant assets for two years following the spinoff to preserve its tax-free status.

Financial specifics remain uncertain. Versant reported about $7 billion in revenue last year, but Comcast does not disclose asset-level figures. Forbes estimates Bezos’ net worth at $241 billion, ranking him the world’s fourth-richest person.

In recent weeks, headlines have speculated about Bezos’s broader media ambitions, including potential interest in Vogue magazine or its parent company, Condé Nast.