×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | beto orourke | book | texas

O'Rourke to Release Book on Voting During Texas Governor Bid

Beto O'Rourke
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during the "Keeping the Lights On" campaign rally on last week in Houston. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 09:21 AM

Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rules, an issue he has made a centerpiece of his campaign.

"We've Got to Try" will be released in August by Flatiron Books. The announcement Thursday comes as O'Rourke, a Democrat, is on track to lock up his party's nomination in Texas' first-in-the-nation primary next week.

According to a statement from the publisher provided by O'Rourke's campaign, the book tells the story of voting fights in Texas. O'Rourke, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018 and president in 2020, used his fundraising power last summer to help fund more than 50 state Democrat lawmakers who fled to Washington, D.C., to temporarily block a GOP voting overhaul.

It is the second book by the former El Paso congressman, who also co-wrote a book in 2011 that advocated for legalizing marijuana.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has a book coming out in the middle of his run for Texas governor about voting rules, an issue he has made a centerpiece of his campaign.
beto orourke, book, texas
150
2022-21-24
Thursday, 24 February 2022 09:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved