Man With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdown at Walter Reed

A man carrying a plastic gun led to lockdowns at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, officials said.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said the man was not charged.

"UPDATE: Officers responded to a reported active shooter in the 8900 block of Rockville Pike (NSA). The subject was carrying a plastic training rifle," Montgomery County Department of Police posted on X shortly after noon Thursday.

"There was no malicious intent, and the adult male is not being charged. The scene is secure. #MCPNews"

Earlier, it was reported a person had been taken into police custody after showing up at the naval base in Maryland with a fake gun.

At 10:24 a.m., officers responded to the Naval Support Activity in Bethesda for a report of an active shooter but encountered the person with the fake gun, Montgomery County police said.