Rep. Van Duyne Urging NYPD Officers to Move to Texas

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, is urging New York City police officers to move to the Lone Star State, which she said values law and order more than the Empire State.

Van Duyne is expected to place a full-page advertisement Tuesday in the New York Post that encourages NYPD officers to "escape New York and move to Texas." The ad plays off the murder of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot dead March 25 during a traffic stop, the first NYPD officer to be killed in the line of duty in two years. The suspected shooter, Guy Rivera, 34, had 21 prior arrests. He was charged with murder of a police officer, among other crimes.

"Sadly, the corrupt and crumbling Empire State is so purposefully anti-law and order, that you should no longer put your careers and lives in the hands of politicians who couldn't care less about you or your families," the ad stated, accusing Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, all Democrats, of using law enforcement for photo ops. "Your lives don't have to be endangered by violent career criminals who are never locked away. You don't have to be beaten on the streets by gangs of illegal immigrant criminals. And you don't have to be endlessly insulted with budget cuts by Defund the Police politicians.

"It's time for you to leave these loathsome and destructive fools behind. ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK."

Former President Donald Trump attended the wake for Diller, reportedly saying, "We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order. We have to because this is not working. This is happening too often."

The ad comes at a time when New York City is facing a crime wave as illegal immigrants, many bused in from Texas, are overwhelming city resources. Crime is 33.7% higher than it was in 2019, before bail reform and discovery reform were instituted, the New York Post reported in December.

The ad, which also comes amid a spike in New York residents fleeing to Florida and other red states, provides links to several police departments in Texas that are hiring officers.

"Join us in the Lone Star State where we revere and respect our law enforcement officers," the ad stated. "Our cost of living is lower. Our quality of life is better. And Texans embrace, support, and love the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our families, businesses, and communities.

"Y'all have a home waiting for you here in Texas."