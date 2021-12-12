Gov. Beshear: Would Be 'Miracle' if Any More Survivors Found in Crushed Candle Factory

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday it would be a “miracle” if any survivors are now pulled out of a candle factory crushed as deadly tornados tore through the state Friday.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Democrat conceded it was unlikely any disaster plan would have protected the 110 workers at the facility.

“About 40 of them have been rescued,” he said. “And I'm not sure we're going to see another rescue. I pray for it. It would be an incredible miracle.”

“It's now 15 feet deep of steel, cars on top of where the roof was,” he said of the factory. “But our rescuers out there are incredible. They work through the night, while it was occurring, putting themselves in danger through all of yesterday.”

He said the last person pulled alive from the candle factory rubble was at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Around the state, Beshear said there are 80 confirmed deaths and “that number is going to exceed more than 100.”

“This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had, I think the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history,” he said. “One of the tornados was still on the ground over 227 miles and 200 were in Kentucky. I've got towns that are gone … just gone.”

“You think, door to door to check on people and see if they're okay,” he said. “There are no doors. The question is is there somebody in the rubble in thousands upon thousands of structures. It is devastating.”