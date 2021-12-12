×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: beshear | kentucky | tornado

Gov. Beshear: Would Be 'Miracle' if Any More Survivors Found in Crushed Candle Factory

Gov. Beshear: Would Be 'Miracle' if Any More Survivors Found in Crushed Candle Factory
Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.,  speaks at the Boyd County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Ashland, Ky. (Matt Jones/The Daily Independent via AP, File)

By    |   Sunday, 12 December 2021 09:56 AM

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday it would be a “miracle” if any survivors are now pulled out of a candle factory crushed as deadly tornados tore through the state Friday.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Democrat conceded it was unlikely any disaster plan would have protected the 110 workers at the facility.

“About 40 of them have been rescued,” he said. “And I'm not sure we're going to see another rescue. I pray for it. It would be an incredible miracle.”

“It's now 15 feet deep of steel, cars on top of where the roof was,” he said of the factory. “But our rescuers out there are incredible. They work through the night, while it was occurring, putting themselves in danger through all of yesterday.”

He said the last person pulled alive from the candle factory rubble was at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Around the state, Beshear said there are 80 confirmed deaths and “that number is going to exceed more than 100.”

“This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had, I think the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history,” he said. “One of the tornados was still on the ground over 227 miles and  200 were in Kentucky. I've got towns that are gone …  just gone.” 

“You think, door to door to check on people and see if they're okay,” he said. “There are no doors. The question is is there somebody in the rubble in thousands upon thousands of structures. It is devastating.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday it would be a "miracle" if any survivors are now pulled out of a candle factory crushed as deadly tornados tore through the state Friday.
beshear, kentucky, tornado
254
2021-56-12
Sunday, 12 December 2021 09:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved