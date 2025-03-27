Sen. Sanders to Force Votes on Blocking Arms for Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Thursday he would force votes next week on resolutions that would block $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel, citing the human rights crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza after Israel's bombardment of the enclave and its suspension of aid deliveries.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has clearly violated U.S. and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage," Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said in a statement announcing his plan.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli campaign in Gaza, Hamas officials say. It was launched after thousands of Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, due to Hamas embedding themselves among the people, leaving hundreds of thousands sheltering in tents or bombed-out buildings.

A decades-long tradition of strong bipartisan support for Israel in the Congress means resolutions to stop weapons sales are unlikely to pass, but backers hope that raising the issue will encourage Israel's government and U.S. administrations to do more to protect civilians.

"No humanitarian aid has entered Gaza in more than three and a half weeks since Israeli authorities announced a complete blockade – that’s no food, water, medicine, or fuel since the start of March," Sanders said in a statement.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly in November to block three resolutions introduced by Sanders that would have halted transfers of weapons approved by the administration of then-President Joe Biden, a Democrat whom progressives criticized as doing too little to help Palestinians as conditions in Gaza worsened.

President Donald Trump, who began a second term on Jan. 20 and is a fierce advocate for Israel, has reversed Biden's efforts to place some limits on what arms are sent to Netanyahu's government.

Last month, Trump sidestepped the congressional review process to approve billions of dollars in military sales to Israel.

U.S. law gives Congress the right to stop major foreign weapons sales by passing resolutions of disapproval. Although no such resolution has both passed Congress and survived a presidential veto, the law requires the Senate to vote if a resolution is filed. Such resolutions have at times led to angry debates embarrassing to past presidents.