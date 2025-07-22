Bernie Sanders Calls for Epstein Files Release

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., used the controversy surrounding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files to unleash a verbal assault on President Donald Trump.

In a social media post Monday night, Sanders called on Trump to fulfill his promise to the American people and release the disgraced financier's alleged files.

"Let me be frank, I have no idea what is in the Epstein files, who is in the Epstein files, or whether or not these files actually even exist. But this I do know: Jeffrey Epstein was an extremely wealthy guy who hung out with some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in our country and the world, including [former President] Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, multiple billionaires and Donald Trump," Sanders said in a video included on his post.

"And this I also know; during his presidential campaign, Donald Trump said very clearly that he would release the Epstein files. My response: Mr. President, do it. Do what you promised the American people you would do and stop trying to deflect attention away from what you promised."

In calling on Trump to be "transparent," Sanders then accused the president of having "lied to the American people" regarding other issues.

"He promised that his 'Big, Beautiful Bill' wouldn't touch Medicaid. Instead, the bill is going to take away Medicaid from 17 million Americans," Sanders said in the video before continuing his usual progressive message.

"Why is he slashing Medicaid? So he can give $1 trillion in tax breaks to the top 1% and $900 billion in tax breaks to the corporate world. In other words, making his very rich friends much richer, while making life harder for working families."

Sanders then accused Trump of "usurping the responsibilities of Congress" and "illegally refusing to allocate the money that Congress appropriated for education, housing, and other basic needs."

The senator said Trump "is ignoring court decisions that he doesn't like and attacking universities who are teaching courses he doesn't like."

Sanders, though, did not mention that the Supreme Court recently handed down a major decision limiting the power of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions or that some colleges have refused to stop on-campus antisemitism.

The senator claimed Trump "doesn't like a free press" despite the president consistently being available for reporters' questions, unlike his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

"Enough is enough," Sanders said. "Too many Americans have fought and died to defend freedom and democracy, to defend the First Amendment and the right to dissent. That is what makes America great.

"Whether Donald Trump likes it or not, we are and will remain a government of the people, by the people and for the people, not a country run by a bunch of billionaire oligarchs who want to move this country to an authoritarian society."