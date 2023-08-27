×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bernie sanders | cornel west | joebiden

Bernie Sanders Rebukes Cornel West on Biden

By    |   Sunday, 27 August 2023 01:22 PM EDT

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., this week defended his support for President Joe Biden following criticism from third-party presidential candidate Cornel West.

West said recently that some politicians “don’t really want to tell the full truth” about Biden because they’re afraid of former President Donald Trump taking back the White House.

“[Biden has] created the best economy that we can get. Is this the best that we can get? You don’t tell that lie to the people just for Biden to win,” West said.

Sanders, in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said that while he agrees that the U.S. economy “certainly is not” the best it could be, “Where I disagree with my good friend, Cornel West, is I think in these really very difficult times, where there is a real question whether democracy is going to remain in the United States of America.”

He continued: “You know, Donald Trump is not somebody who believes in democracy. Whether women are going to be able to continue to control their own bodies, whether we have social justice in America, we end bigotry — around that, I think, we have got to bring the entire progressive community to defeat Trump or whoever the Republican nominee will be."

Sanders added that progressives should “demand that the Democratic Party, not just Biden, have the guts to take on corporate greed and the massive levels of income and wealth inequality that we see today.”

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., this week defended his support for President Joe Biden following criticism from third-party presidential candidate Cornel West. West said recently that some politicians "don't really want to tell the full truth" about Biden because they're afraid...
bernie sanders, cornel west, joebiden
240
2023-22-27
Sunday, 27 August 2023 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved