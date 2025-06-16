WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bernie sanders | benjamin netanyahu | donald trump | war | iran | israel | nuclear

Sanders Highlights 'Netanyahu Started This War'

By    |   Monday, 16 June 2025 08:03 PM EDT

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the assassination of Iran's nuclear deal negotiator and launched an initial strike on Iran to provoke a reaction and draw the U.S. into conflict, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Monday.

"Netanyahu started this war with a surprise unilateral attack against Iran, which has already killed hundreds of people and wounded many more. This attack was specifically designed to sabotage American diplomatic efforts: Israel assassinated the man overseeing Iran's nuclear negotiating team, despite the fact that further talks with the United States were scheduled for Sunday," Sanders said in a statement.

Last week, as Iran was marshaling its counter-proposal to the U.S., Israel launched provocative strikes on the Islamic country, claiming to target its nuclear weapons program.

Despite this, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's 2025 threat assessment, "Iran is not building a nuclear weapon, and" its leader Ayatollah Ali "Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003, though pressure has probably built on him to do so."

In his statement, Sanders went on to plead that "The United States must not be dragged into another of Netanyahu's wars — not militarily or financially. The U.S. Constitution is crystal clear: there can be no offensive use of military force — against Iran or any other country — without an explicit authorization from Congress. No such authorization exists, and any such involvement would be illegal."

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CBS News' "Face the Nation," President Donald "Trump, you've a been great, help Israel finish the job. Give 'em bombs. Fly with them if necessary."

By Monday, Trump posted an alarming cryptic message to Truth Social: Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Israel's initial strike on Iran came just days before Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent out a chilling message on social media, warning there are no winners in a "nuclear holocaust."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the assassination of Iran's nuclear deal negotiator and launched an initial strike on Iran to provoke a reaction and draw the U.S. into conflict, Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Monday.
bernie sanders, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, war, iran, israel, nuclear, attack
354
2025-03-16
Monday, 16 June 2025 08:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved