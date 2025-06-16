Sanders Highlights 'Netanyahu Started This War'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the assassination of Iran's nuclear deal negotiator and launched an initial strike on Iran to provoke a reaction and draw the U.S. into conflict, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Monday.

"Netanyahu started this war with a surprise unilateral attack against Iran, which has already killed hundreds of people and wounded many more. This attack was specifically designed to sabotage American diplomatic efforts: Israel assassinated the man overseeing Iran's nuclear negotiating team, despite the fact that further talks with the United States were scheduled for Sunday," Sanders said in a statement.

Last week, as Iran was marshaling its counter-proposal to the U.S., Israel launched provocative strikes on the Islamic country, claiming to target its nuclear weapons program.

Despite this, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's 2025 threat assessment, "Iran is not building a nuclear weapon, and" its leader Ayatollah Ali "Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003, though pressure has probably built on him to do so."

In his statement, Sanders went on to plead that "The United States must not be dragged into another of Netanyahu's wars — not militarily or financially. The U.S. Constitution is crystal clear: there can be no offensive use of military force — against Iran or any other country — without an explicit authorization from Congress. No such authorization exists, and any such involvement would be illegal."

On Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CBS News' "Face the Nation," President Donald "Trump, you've a been great, help Israel finish the job. Give 'em bombs. Fly with them if necessary."

By Monday, Trump posted an alarming cryptic message to Truth Social: Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Israel's initial strike on Iran came just days before Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent out a chilling message on social media, warning there are no winners in a "nuclear holocaust."