Bernie Sanders: 'Of Course' Division in Democratic Party

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., praised the election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race.

But Sanders noted that there is "division" within the Democratic Party between the establishment and a new generation of far-left candidates.

Speaking during a post-election news conference Wednesday, Sanders said: "Obviously, you have a Democratic establishment.

"I ran for president against the Democratic establishment."

"That's what Mamdani did, it's no great secret. That's what Alexandria did," he said, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"Of course there's an establishment, and of course there's a division within the Democratic Party, that's no secret to anybody here," he said. "What are we seeing in Maine? What are we seeing in New York City?

"What are you going to see all over this country? You're going to see progressives running, protecting the needs of the working class, taking on big-money interests, fighting for an agenda that works for all, not just the few.

"No great secret there."

The longtime Vermont senator praised Mamdani for "taking on oligarchs who put in millions and millions of dollars to try to defeat him."

Sanders also criticized the Democratic Party for failing to provide enough support to progressive candidates in key races in New York and Maine.

"Well, the party leadership did not support Mamdani in New York," Sanders said from the Senate podium. "Party leadership is not supporting [Senate hopeful Graham] Platner in Maine.

"I think there is a growing understanding that leadership defending the status quo and the inequalities that exist in America is not where the American people are."