Radio Personality Bernard McGuirk Dead at 64

Longtime radio personality Bernard McGuirk, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, has died. He was 64.

Former executive producer of "Imus in the Morning," McGuirk was co-host of the "Bernie & Sid in the Morning" with Sid Rosenberg on WABC in New York since 2016.

McGuirk died Wednesday at a New York-area hospital after a battle with prostate cancer.

McGuirk had been off the air in recent months as his cancer was exacerbated by appendicitis and pneumonia, the New York Post reported.

Among his national media appearances was taking part in a weekly segment about the national political and social scene on Bill O'Reilly's show when the broadcaster worked at Fox News.

"Bernie was able to take serious topics like politics and news and, at times, make it really funny," Rosenberg told Newsmax on Friday morning. "He's just one of the nicest men you could ever want to meet. A terrible loss."

McGuirk and Rosenberg were paired on a trial basis leading up to the 2016 presidential election, the Post said. McGuirk supported Donald Trump, and Rosenberg backed Hilliary Clinton.

"We spent a year just beating the crap out of each other on the radio," Rosenberg told Newsmax. "I was in D.C. the morning that Trump won, and I did the show from legendary WMAL and called in. I think Bernie was expecting to duke it out, and I said, 'Let me tell you something: I have two young kids. I hope Donald Trump is the best president ever. So as of today, who cares what we talked about for the last year. As of today, I'm a big Trump fan.

"And Bernie was right – Trump went on to become just an amazing, amazing president."

WFAN and CBS Radio fired Don Imus and McGuirk in 2007 after they made racially disparaging remarks about the Rutgers University women's basketball team. They moved to WABC the same year.

A Bronx native, McGuirk lived in Long Beach, New York. He attended the College of Mount Saint Vincent, and made his New York radio debut in 1986.

McGuirk is survived by his wife, Carol, and children, Melanie and Brendan.