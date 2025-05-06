Ex-NYPD Commish Kerik Hospitalized; Full Recovery Expected

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized after suffering a serious illness, with his family saying he is expected to make a full recovery.

Kerik, 69, is a Newsmax contributor who has been an outspoken leader on issues relating to national security and crime. He rose to prominence after being tapped by Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead the NYPD in 2000. He worked with Giuliani while overseeing the police response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"This weekend, Bernie was admitted to the cardiac unit at a hospital following a brief illness which caused him a shortness of breath," Kerik's family said in a statement to Newsmax. "Since then, the doctors have provided him the best care any family could hope for.

"Rest assured, Bernie is stable and improving and is expected to make a full recovery. We appreciate everyone understanding our need for privacy at this time while we focus on his treatment."

Newsmax will be monitoring developments.